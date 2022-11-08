Is Ben Affleck’s Batman in Blue Beetle?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Will Ben Affleck’s Batman appear in Blue Beetle? As we look forward to Affleck’s potential return as the Caped Crusader, here’s what we know about Batman’s appearance in the upcoming DCEU blockbuster.

The DCEU continues to change its direction but Blue Beetle has managed to remain on the DCEU slate.

Starring Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, the exo-suit-clad superhero had crossed paths with all manner of DC alums – including Batman himself.

With Ben Affleck’s Batman returning for Aquaman 2, are we about to witness an array of Batfleck cameos across the DC Universe?

Will Ben Affleck’s Batman appear in Blue Beetle?

While the future of the DCEU has remained under wraps, especially with the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman, it is possible that Ben Affleck is getting the Justice League back together.

Though this has yet to be officially confirmed, Blue Beetle star George Lopez said on the Bryon Scott Podcast that “to get involved in the DC Universe is big. I think Batman is in our movie.”

The actor explained that the movie’s representation of the Latino community and widespread release have ensured “it is a big, big deal” in the DCEU pantheon.

It is unclear whether Lopez means Batman will be referenced off-screen or whether Ben Affleck himself will appear.

According to Big Screen Leaks, it will be nothing more than a Batman reference, rather than any physical cameo in the movie. This information comes from leaks from two test screenings, although there’s a possibility he’s been added since, a bit like Cavill’s last-minute return as Superman.

Notably, Batman and Blue Beetle fans saw the superheroes team up in the fan-favorite show, Batman: The Brave and The Bold.

With the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the DC Studios figureheads – anything is possible for the new future of the DCEU.

Until Blue Beetle arrives on the big screen, be sure to keep updated on the direction of Henry Cavill’s Superman and whether the Snyderverse will be restored.