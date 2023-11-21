Atom Eve returns in action-packed Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 preview clip

Atom Eve stars in a new, action-packed clip for Invincible Season 2 Episode 4, which will air on Friday, November 24.

On November 20, Amazon unleashed a 15-second Invincible preview showing a glimpse of the upcoming reunion between Mark and Omni-Man. The brief look suggests rough times are ahead for father and son, especially since the Invincible Twitter/X account has warned viewers of impending “emotional damage.”

With the new episode’s release fast approaching, fans have been treated to yet another quick look at Episode 4. This time, Atom Eve enters the spotlight.

She’s not alone either, as the footage depicts the cape-clad hero facing off against the supervillain Killcannon.

Invincible’s new Season 2 Episode 4 clip spotlights Atom Eve

The latest sneak peek at Episode 4 comes courtesy of IMDb. Instead of centering on the eponymous character, Atom Eve takes the reigns in the new Invincible teaser.

Viewers can watch her duke it out on a bridge opposite Killcannon who, as Atom Eve notes, only has one trick – an arm cannon.

Things get pretty dicey as the hero mocks Killcannon, prodding him on instead of immediately separating him from civilians. By the time the clip concludes, it looks like Atom Eve’s anger and arrogance could cost a few innocent lives.

Invincible faithful will have to wait to see how Atom Eve turns things around when the episode goes live. Fortunately, the wait won’t last for too much longer.

Invincible’s sophomore season is currently airing on Prime Video, with Episode 4 – “It’s Been a While” – set to premiere later this week on Friday, November 24.

Notably, “It’s Been a While” constitutes Season 2’s mid-season finale. The remaining four episodes are expected to start airing on an unspecified date in early 2024.