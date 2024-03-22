How to watch The Ark and the Darkness — is it streaming?

Here’s how to watch The Ark and the Darkness, an immersive documentary exploring Noah’s flood, and if and when it’s expected on streaming.

Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ remains the biggest faith-based movie of all time, by a considerable distance. However, Christian entertainment has entered a new boom in recent years.

Between Jesus Revolution and The Chosen, the latter following Jesus Christ’s life and teachings across multiple seasons of TV, studios are waking up to the fact there’s a hungry audience out there desperate for more content, whether they’re watching it at home, in theaters, or at church.

After the recent popularity of Russell Crowe’s Noah on Netflix, we have The Ark and the Darkness, a documentary movie “unearthing the mysteries of Noah’s flood” — here’s how to watch it.

How to watch The Ark and the Darkness

We have bad news: The Ark and the Darkness isn’t available to stream right now, and it’s no longer screening in cinemas.

Its two-day theatrical run lasted between March 20-21 “only”, so it’s unlikely it’ll ever return to theaters. It also wasn’t distributed by a studio like Lionsgate, with Genesis Apologetics organizing its release via Fathom Events, so any sort of streaming release is also hard to predict.

While this is purely speculation, there’s a chance it could drop for free on the company’s YouTube channel, but no details have been announced regarding the next steps for the documentary’s release.

The movie is said to be the “most photo-realistic and Biblically accurate film about Noah’s Flood ever produced.”

“From the Director of Genesis: Paradise Lost, Sevenfold films and Genesis Apologetics present The Ark and the Darkness. Geology, paleontology, the fossil record, ancient history, volcanism, earth science — all of these scientific fields converge on one simple truth: Noah’s Flood actually happened. Join our team of scientists from Answers in Genesis and Liberty University as we reveal the truth about Noah’s Flood,” the synopsis reads.

In the meantime, you can find out when to expect The Chosen Season 4 on streaming.