How to watch the Anthony Weiner documentary – is it on Netflix?

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced politician, is in the news again after having a “meltdown” on a new podcast – so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2016 documentary Weiner and if it’s on Netflix.

To refresh your memory, Anthony Weiner is the former US Congressman who resigned in 2011 due to a sexting scandal, which came to light after he accidentally posted a photo of his erect penis on Twitter. After admitting to sending lewd photos and messages to several women, his political career was irreparably damaged, especially as new scandals came to light.

The controversy took an even darker turn in 2016, when the FBI investigated Weiner for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to sexting a minor and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. When his laptop was seized, officials discovered a series of emails relevant to the Hillary Clinton email scandal, and while ultimately no wrongdoing was found, it’s believed to have had a huge impact on the outcome of the 2016 US election.

Many of these topics and more were brought up when Weiner appeared on the PBD podcast yesterday, leading to an angry outburst from the former politician. If you want to learn more about his past scandals, here’s how to stream the Weiner documentary and if it’s on Netflix.

Is the Anthony Weiner documentary on Netflix?

No, the Anthony Weiner documentary, simply titled Weiner, is not available to stream on Netflix right now.

We will update this space if and when it’s added to the streaming platform.

Is the Anthony Weiner documentary streaming?

Although the 2016 documentary Weiner isn’t available for free on any subscription-based streamers right now, you can buy or rent it on various on-demand platforms.

These include Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu. You can also rent it for $3.59 or buy it for $12.99 on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign to for here.

What is the Anthony Weiner documentary about?

The synopsis for the Anthony Weiner documentary reads: “Sexts, lies, and Carlos Danger: watch the wildest political meltdown in recent history as it unfolds. It’s 2013 and Anthony Weiner – still reeling from the sex scandal that ended his political career two years earlier – is back in the spotlight as he mounts an audacious comeback campaign for New York City mayor. But it’s not long before history repeats itself and new sexting allegations leave Weiner and his aides scrambling to contain the damage.”

Check out the trailer below:

The description goes on to say: “Granted unfettered access to the candidate and his campaign, filmmakers Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg capture a jaw-dropping, behind-the-scenes look at the political machine as it breaks down. Winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize.”

What happened with Anthony Weiner on the PBD podcast?

Anthony Weiner had a heated exchange with PBD podcast host Patrick Bet-David in July when he was asked about the Clinton body count, an unproven conspiracy theory that Bill and Hillary Clinton have had more than 50 of their opponents secretly killed.

During the exchange, as Weiner grew more angry about the allegations, Bet-David brought up his sexting scandal while arguing “everybody has a stereotype.” Addressing the former politician, he says: “Your reputation is you like to text underage girls.”

The host also highlights Weiner’s laptop investigation, whereby the FBI discovered emails relating to Hillary Clinton’s private email server on a laptop Weiner shared with his ex-wife, Huma Abedin, a close aide to Clinton.

Following this discovery, then-FBI Director James Comey announced the reopening of the investigation into Clinton’s emails. After a quick review, the FBI found no wrongdoing in this new batch of messages, but it’s believed this had a significant impact on the outcome of the 2016 US election and Donald Trump’s victory.

You can watch the PBD spat below:

