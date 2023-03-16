How to watch Swarm – what time is it streaming?

Swarm, a new horror-thriller series starring Dominique Fishback and Billie Eilish, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Swarm comes from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, following an obsessed fan (played by Fishback) of the world’s biggest pop star “who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.”

Fishback has already garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the show, and there’s another headline-grabbing reason to watch: it features Billie Eilish in her acting debut.

So, ahead of the release of Swarm, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it.

Article continues after ad

Swarm will premiere on Friday, March 17, exclusively on Prime Video.

All seven episodes will be available to stream on the same day, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly. In terms of what time Swarm will be available to stream, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

9pm PT

12am ET

2am Brazil

5am UK

6am Central European Summer Time

10:30am India Standard Time

3:30pm Australia

5:30pm New Zealand

Check out the trailer for Swarm below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the show, Fishback plays Dre, whose whole life revolves around fictional superstar Ni’Jah (many reviewers have noted a resemblance to Beyoncé). She’s a proud member of the singer’s fandom, known as the Swarm.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Billboard, Nabers explained: “For us, it was really about finding the feeling that someone gives to Black women in America.

“If you ask [Black women] who is the representation of them in the words of music and song and unapologetic Black girl realness, everyone’s gonna have different answers. It’s really about allowing us to see that Ni’Jah is that person for Dre.

“We can understand that the feeling is something like… who we’re familiar with. We’re putting ‘I feel that for this person’ onto that face. That’s what we’re really trying to do with this story.”

Article continues after ad

As for who Billie Eilish plays… we’ll keep that a secret for now.

Swarm lands on Prime Video on March 17.