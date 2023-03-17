Who does Billie Eilish play in Swarm? Prime Video’s new twisted, violent series features the acting debut of the singer-songwriter – so, who does she play?

Swarm stars Dominique Fishback as Andrea Green (who goes by Dre), a young woman obsessed with superstar Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown). Her fandom is known as The Swarm, but Dre isn’t just any fan – think of her as a Gen Z Annie Wilkes.

The series, created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, follows Dre on a cross-country trip in defence of her beloved Ni’Jah, with her journey becoming increasingly violent along the way.

During the show, she meets a mysterious character played by Billie Eilish – so, here’s what you need to know. Spoilers for Swarm to follow…

Who does Billie Eilish play in Swarm?

Billie Eilish plays Eva, a cult leader introduced in Episode 4.

Eilish comes in shortly after Fishback’s Dre arrives in Manchester, Tennessee, hoping to see Ni’Jah at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. She can’t get in, so she ends up holing up with a weird coven led by Eva.

Eva is directly inspired by Keith Raniere, the imprisoned co-founder of NXIVM, a notorious cult-like self-help corporation. He is currently serving a 120-year sentence for several crimes, including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, sex trafficking of women, and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Both Fishback and Nabers commended Eilish for her performance and work ethic. “She’s so respectful of the craft. She got here in with concepts, wanting to speak about it, being recreation to rehearse,” Fishback told Rolling Stone.

“I believe she’s great. I’m such a fan of her as an individual because of what I skilled together with her on set.”

Nabers added: “She got here in and their chemistry was actually great. This present, when it comes to ladies and violence, is so empowering for me, since you see it from such a masculine standpoint often within the historical past of movie and TV. To subvert that with this, and with Billie, was nice.”

Swarm is streaming on Prime Video now. You can find out if the show is based on a true story here.