Will there be a Swarm Season 2? The new horror-thriller series has just landed on Prime Video, but can fans expect a second season?

Swarm comes from the minds of Atlanta’s Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, starring Dominique Fishback, Nirine S. Brown, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Billie Eilish in her acting debut.

It’s best not to know too many details, but the series follows Dre (Fishback), a young woman dangerously obsessed with Ni’Jah, a Beyonce-esque superstar. Tragedy strikes, and sets off on a blood-soaked cross-country trip.

With just seven episodes to binge, viewers are probably wondering: is there going to be a Swarm Season 2?

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Swarm Season 2?

Swarm Season 2 has yet to be announced by Prime Video, so it’s unclear if it’s happening – but it could, so we’ll update this space when we know more.

Like everything else on streaming, its chances of renewal depend on two things: whether the creators want to continue the story, and if the viewership is substantial enough to get the green light. As it’s only just premiered, we’ll likely be waiting a little while for any news of a second season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the world-building in the show, Glover said: “It just feels like its the same kind of tone that we’ve always set up, but I think that’s just because it’s how me and my brother [Stephen Glover] and the writers from Atlanta just kind of work.

Article continues after ad

“[I wanted to] see if we could build something I would want to see right now with some young actors.”

Nabers also described the pilot as the “origin story of a villain in a lot of ways”, hinting there may be more of the story to explore.

Swarm is streaming on Prime Video now. You can find out if the show is based on a true story here.