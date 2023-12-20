How to watch South Park Prime Hydration special

South Park has parodied Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration in their latest episode. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch the South Park Prime Hydration special.

South Park is no stranger to parodying various celebrities, real-life situations, and popular trends, where in the past we’ve seen the writers of the show poke some fun — although not without its fair share of backlash.

Earlier in 2023, the writers imitated controversial social media personality Andrew Tate while he was in jail on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group, mocking him with their own character “Alonzo Fineski” who looked and behaved strikingly similar to Tate.

Now in their latest episode, it seems that the kids of South Park have now gotten their hands on Prime Hydration.

How to watch South Park’s Prime Hydration parody

South Park’s latest episode parodying Prime Hydration can be watched on Paramount+. The special episode aired on the streaming service on December 20 — during which the show makes an obvious dig at KSI and Logan Paul’s promotion of Prime.

Fans first began to spot advertisements promoting the new episode on December 18, where characters such as Kyle and Kenny hold a ‘Watermelon Strawberry’ “Cred” bottle that looks striking similar to that of Prime’s ‘Strawberry Watermelon’ flavor.

In early 2022, the former rivals Logan Paul and KSI joined forces to create Prime. At the time, it’s fair to say just nobody could’ve anticipated the success they’ve seen. The brand has quickly become a massive hit with fans over the last two years and recently surpassed a huge milestone selling over 1 billion bottles.

South Park’s parody of Prime has already caught the attention of KSI, who was a tad shocked. “LMFAO NO WAY,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

However, business partner Logan Paul has yet to acknowledge the cameo. Nevertheless, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto if the YouTube star reacts.

