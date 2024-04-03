New thriller Ripley launches on Netflix this week, so here’s details of when you can watch the show, plus how many episodes to expect.

Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith’s phenomenally successful 1955 thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley. The novel has been turned into a radio play, TV drama, stage-play, and pair of films in the shape of 1960’s Plein Soleil (aka Purple Moon), and 1999’s Talented Mr. Ripley.

Now Netflix is having a crack, with Steven Zaillian writing and directing, and Andrew Scott taking center stage as the title character, opposite Johnny Flynn and Dakota Johnson.

Here’s how the streamer describes the plot: “Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf, to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.” While the following are episode details…

How many episodes of Ripley are there?

There are eight episodes of Ripley in total, with all installments dropping on Netflix tomorrow, April 4, 2024, at 12am PT/8am GMT.

Our season review goes live an hour before then, at which point you can check back here for episode titles, which might give audiences some hints at what to expect from the crime drama.

Should the show be a hit, there’s also potential for future series’, as Patricia Highsmith followed The Talented Mr. Ripley with four more novels about her most popular character: Ripley Under Ground, Ripley’s Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Under Water.

All eight episodes of Ripley launch on Netflix tomorrow (April 4, 2024), while you can head here for more titles new to streaming this month.