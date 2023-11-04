How to watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Is it streaming?

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is considered somewhat of a flop, but if you enjoyed the movie, here’s where you can watch it at home.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 continues the hit romantic comedy franchise, although this third instalment hasn’t been considered much of a hit.

The movie faced lukewarm reception from critics, and in terms of audience reception, it only grossed $38 million worldwide, marking a significant decline from previous instalments. These results, and the death of Michael Constantine in 2021, has seemingly raised concerns for the future of the franchise.

However, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will still be released for streaming, just two months after its theatrical release. But where can you watch it?

When and where can I stream My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3?

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is set to hit the streaming service Peacock on November 3.

Since the movie is a Universal Pictures production, it was inevitably going to be available to stream on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, though it is typical for movies to jump platforms after a period of time.

Initially released in cinemas on September 18 to a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the third film follows this plot: “Members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns.”

The returning cast includes Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Maria Vacratsis. Sadly, it does not star Michael Constantine, as the actor died in 2021.

The first My Big Fat Greek Wedding came out in 2002 on a small budget of $5 million, but became a sleeper hit that ended up grossing $368 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time.

