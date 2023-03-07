How to watch MH370: The Plane That Disappeared – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Documentary MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Netflix dominates streaming, regardless of whether it’s a TV show, movie, or documentary. And this includes one of its newest docuseries, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared.

This new true depiction discusses the aviator mystery that has shocked the world since 2014. And now, its answers are nearly here.

But when will the documentary be available to watch on Netflix? Well, let us explain.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will premiere on Netflix on March 8.

All three parts of the docuseries will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official logline of the docuseries reads: “In 2014, a plane with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370.”

According to Britannica, the real life event went as thus: “The disappearance of the Boeing 777 with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board led to a search effort stretching from the Indian Ocean west of Australia to Central Asia. The perplexing nature of the loss of flight 370 is such that it has become one of history’s most famous missing aircraft.”

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will be available to stream on Netflix on March 8.