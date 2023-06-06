Jake Paul announces movie debut in “unique” combat sports drama

Former YouTuber Jake Paul is stepping away from the world of boxing and into the role of actor once again.

You may think this is the first time Jake Paul, famous YouTuber/boxing champion, has been in front of a high budget camera, but you would be mistaken. Paul co-starred in the Disney Channel original show Bizaardvark as a fictional infleuncer along with fellow celebrity Olivia Rodrigo.

However, since his YouTube content house, Team 10, dissolved not once, not twice, but three separate times, Paul had turned his eye to the world of boxing, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Logan.

But it seems like Paul is going back to his acting roots as he stepping behind the professional camera once again to star in a new sports-themed drama.

Paul stars in a sports drama that’s very true to life

According to an exclusive release, Paul is set to star in a sports film that follows a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports. It’s a world that Paul is familiar with, as he stepped away from his thriving YouTube channel to go into the world of boxing in 2020.

YouTube: BS w/ Jake Paul

The film will be made by Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street, who seem to be incredibly eager to work with the champion boxer.

Producer David Zelon has expressed his excitement to work with Paul, stating, “Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today’s youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences. Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages.”

His executive producer, Nakisa Bidarian, echoed his sentiment saying, “Jake Paul is a dynamic and multi-talented superstar who has captured the attention of millions with his larger-than-life personality, unapologetic approach to life, and relentless pursuit of success. Whether he’s making waves in the boxing ring, taking the world by storm with his viral content, or pushing the boundaries of what’s possible as an entrepreneur, Jake is a true force to be reckoned with.” With his fearless attitude and unwavering determination, he is a trailblazer for a new generation, inspiring others to dream big and never give up on their ambitions.””

Paul himself seems to be thrilled to work with both Mandalay and Wonder Street as he quote tweeted the announcement with the caption, “It was all a dream.”

Paul also stated that “both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams.” Paul went on to say that he sees himself as “someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks [so he can’t wait to] bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career.”

While there is little more to know about Paul’s big screen debut, there’s no doubt that he will bring the same exuberant energy he brought to his YouTube channel and Disney Channel performance to the silver screen.

