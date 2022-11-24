How to watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – where to stream

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, as the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is nearly here – here’s its release date, how and where you can watch and stream it, and more.

Santa Claus may not be coming to town just yet, but James Gunn has finally returned to the MCU. The new DC Studios chief is tying up his Marvel tenure, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to be the final instalment of the saga as we know it.

But first, a festive treat: a “special presentation” following the space bandits as they try to give Peter (Chris Pratt) the perfect Christmas. You can read our review here.

So, when can you watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and where will it be available to stream? We’ve got those answers for you below.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is due for release tomorrow, November 25, 2022.

It comes as we’re nearly five months away from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will see the team face off against Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) as they try to track down Gamora (Zoe Saldana) following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Where to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Is it on streaming?

Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available to stream on Disney+.

As it’s a Marvel special presentation as opposed to a movie or series, like Werewolf by Night earlier this year, it is exclusive to Disney+ and won’t be showing in cinemas or on any other platform. It also won’t be available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime or other on-demand services.

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about?

The Holiday Special follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they try to give Peter, aka Star-Lord, the perfect Christmas. They head to Earth to get him the best gift they can think of: legendary hero Kevin Bacon, in the flesh.

Meanwhile, Groot (Vin Diesel) has become a larger teenage tree, and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is busy training Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) to use her telekinetic powers.

James Gunn has described the special as an “epilogue” to Phase Four, with a “lot of big information” to keep an eye out for ahead of Vol. 3.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available to stream on November 25. You can sign up for Disney+ here.