How to watch Dragon Age Absolution – is it streaming on Netflix?

Dragon Age: Absolution is the newest dramatic fantasy anime on the block – but where can you watch and stream it, and is it on Netflix?

There’s been a number of animes released this season, on numerous streaming platforms. There’s been Mob Psycho 100, Chainsaw Man, and Spy X Family, all available to stream on Crunchyroll. But what about the up-and-coming show Dragon Age: Absolution?

Dragon Age, a game by Bioware, the same people responsible for Mass Effect – which is rumored to be getting its own series at Amazon Prime Video – will now be getting another anime adaption.

But where can you watch this upcoming show, and when will it be available to stream?

Where can I watch Dragon Age Absolution?

Dragon Age: Absolution will be available to stream on Netflix. Reportedly, all six episodes will be dropping at once.

Absolution will be the third and biggest animated series of the franchise, after Warden’s Fall in 2010 and Redemption in 2011.

Reddog Culture House, a South Korean studio, will be producing the series. This studio has worked with Netflix multiple times before, on shows such as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Centaurworld.

Mairghread Scott, who previously worked on the Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon for Disney XD, will be writing the show.

When will Dragon Age Absolution come to Netflix?

Dragon Age: Absolution will be available to stream on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

This has been confirmed by the show’s official trailer, which you can watch below:

In regards to what time it will be dropping, here’s a handy time zone guide:

12am PDT

3am EDT

6am Brazil

9am UK

10am Central European Summer Time

2:30pm India Standard Time

7:30pm Australia

10pm New Zealand

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “This is Miriam’s Story… when a heist against the most powerful man in Tevinter goes south, an elven mercenary named Miriam (Kimberly Brooks) is forced into a desperate fight for survival. Now, to save herself and her friends, Miriam will have to confront the tragic past she’s spent a lifetime trying to escape.

“Created in collaboration with BioWare (creators of the award-winner Dragon Age video game franchise), Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises.”

Most notably, this anime will be the first time that the Tevinter Imperium will be seen on screen. Even in the games, the Tevinter Imperium has only ever been mentioned by name, so a first look at the ancient human empire will be a must-watch moment.

And there’s only one more day before this moment will be here. Which means that if you want to catch up on anything – including the three Dragon Age games, spin-off novels, comics, and RPG games – now is definitely the time to do it.