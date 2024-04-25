How to watch Boy Kills World — is it streaming?

Boy Kills World is a high-octane action movie that launches Bill Skarsgård as a full-on action star, so here’s details of where and how to watch it, as well as if it’s streaming.

It’s a big month for roaring rampages of revenge, as at the start of April, action fans got Dev Patel’s superb Monkey Man. While this week the similarly-themed Boy Kills World hits screens.

The “boy” of the title is played by Bill Skarsgård, and rendered both deaf and mute in the movie, though we do hear the character’s inner monologue throughout, as he hunts down the evil ruler who killed his family.

The action is frenetic and the kill-count is high, so if that appeals, full Boy Kills World release details are below.

How to watch Boy Kills World

Boy Kills World releases exclusively in cinemas on Friday, April 26, 2024. Which means the movie won’t stream until its theatrical window has passed. We’ll update this article as-and-when those details are announced.

If you do need a fix of action at home immediately, Monkey Man streaming details can be found here. You can also read our review of Boy Kills World, where we compared the movie to both The Running Man and Hunger Games, writing: “At its heart, Boy Kills World is an action movie, and on that front the film delivers, both in terms of jaw-dropping set-pieces, and the brilliance of Bill Skarsgård’s lean, mean, killing machine, heralding the arrival of an exciting new action star.”

