How to watch Beef – what time is it on Netflix?

With Netflix’s hottest new comedy-drama series Beef just around the corner, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

Beef hails from Dave writer Lee Sung Jin, with the 10-episode epic focusing on the aftermath of a road rage incident between strangers Danny Cho and Amy Lau – played by The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun and stand-up comedian Ali Wong, respectively.

Considering Netflix’s latest originals are proving to be huge hits in 2023, from the anticipated Season 4 of its thriller You to the unprecedented success of newbie The Night Agent, we have no doubt Beef will join the ranks as viewers’ latest binge-worthy obsession.

So, ahead of the release of Beef Season 1, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it’ll be available on streaming.

When and where to watch Beef

Beef will premiere on Thursday, 6 April, exclusively on Netflix.

All 10 episodes will be available to stream on the same day, so you don’t have to worry about waiting a whole week for the next one to drop. What time it arrives will depend on your location – so here’s a rundown of the release for each time zone so you know when you can get cracking:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Though the plot centres on its two main leads, there are plenty of important characters to take note of in the show as Danny and Amy’s feud (or beef, we should say) bleeds out into their daily lives and impacts their relationships.

Among the series regulars are Joseph Lee as Amy’s husband George Nakai and Young Mazino as Danny’s big bro Paul Cho, as well as guest stars including Mario Bello and Ashley Park.

With the official synopsis describing Beef as a “darkly comedic and deeply moving series,” there’s no doubt this Netflix newcomer is worth adding to the watchlist.

Beef lands on Netflix on 6 April. For more about the streamer’s latest TV and movies projects, you can find our coverage here.