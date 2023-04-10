Beef ending explained: What Season 1 finale might mean for Season 2

The ending of Netflix hit Beef explained, plus what that might mean for Season 2 of Steven Yuen and Ali Wong’s new comedy-thriller.

Season 1 of Beef dropped on April 6, and has been loitering at the top of the Netflix charts since then.

The show’s official synopsis is as follows: “Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

We’re going to detail how the show ends now, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Beef ending explained

In Episode 10 of Beef – the season finale – Danny and Amy end up battered and bruised in the middle of nowhere on the outskirts of Los Angeles. They continue to squabble, before forming a brief truce, with Danny carrying Amy through the desert due to her injured ankle.

But soon they are arguing again, with Amy breaking Danny’s arm, and training a gun on his person. The mismatched pair eat some berries that make both of them vomit. Then they start hallucinating, as day turns into night.

“I think we’re dying,” says Danny. “I think so too,” comes Amy’s response. Then duo go to sleep. Only to wake up the next morning, very much alive.

They head back to the city, spy some houses, and receive responses to the texts they sent while without signal. The enemies-turned-friends then start being really nice to each other, only for Amy’s husband to suddenly appear, get the wrong idea, and shoot Danny.

The show ends with Danny in hospital, seemingly on life support, with Amy by his side. But just before the credits roll, he moves his arm and puts it around Amy, the show fading out with the pair of them lying on his bed, together.

Will there be a Beef Season 2?

Beef has not yet been renewed for a second season. But that isn’t unusual, as the show has only just launched on Netflix, meaning executives are doubtless waiting to see how audiences react before green-lighting more episodes.

However, if Season 2 is to happen, it might be a new story about new characters. That’s because Beef creator Lee Sung-jin told The Hollywood Reporter: “When we pitched the show, we actually pitched it as a limited anthology series. Fingers crossed. I hope people love the show and we get to make more.”

Sung-jin reiterated this intention when talking to Elle, stating: “We did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to the story. But, if given the opportunity, of course, I’d love to explore them further, because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this a close-ended narrative.”

