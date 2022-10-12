A Haunting in Venice: Release date prediction, cast, plot, book & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

A Haunting in Venice is currently in the works, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date and book origins to cast, plot, and other details.

A Haunting in Venice is about to become the newest Agatha Christie-based mystery film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also be starring as the detective Hercule Poirot.

While Death on the Nile wasn’t massively loved, fans still generally appreciate Murder on the Orient Express, so it’s possible that this film could be a mystery gem.

The film is still early in development, but there’s still lots going on, so here’s everything we know so far about the film.

Sadly, there is currently no official release date for A Haunting in Venice. However, the film is expected to premiere worldwide next year, in 2023.

Production has yet to begin, but will officially start on Halloween, October 31, which is very fitting for the film, as it is based on the Agatha Christie novel, Hallowe’en Party.

Filming locations will include Pinewood Studios in London, along with location work in Venice.

We will update this section as more news comes out.

A Haunting in Venice cast: Who is starring in the film?

As is common of this film series, and mysteries in general, there is a large cast of eclectic characters. Because of this, there is a rather large cast list, which has been added to rather recently, as per an announcement on 20th Century Studio’s twitter account.

So far, no character’s names have been given, except for Kenneth Branagh, who will obviously be playing Hercule Poirot. But the rest of the cast includes:

Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Gray)

Tina Fey (30 Rock)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Jude Hill (Belfast)

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown)

Kyle Allen (Rosaline)

Camille Cottin (Call My Agent)

Ali Khan (6 Underground)

Riccardo Scamarico (Caravaggio’s Shadow)

In terms of crew, Branagh will sit in the director’s chair once more, Michael Green will pen the script, Judy Hofflund is returning as producer, and Exec producers include Louise Killin and James Prichard. Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg and Mark Gordon will also provide support to the film.

We will update this section as more news comes out.

A Haunting in Venice plot: What will happen in the film?

The official synopsis for the film reads as such:

Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

As Branagh quoted to Stylist, “This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise.

“Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

We will update this section as more news comes out.

A Haunting in Venice book: What book is the film based on?

For those familiar with Agatha Chritie’s work, they may note that there is no book called A Haunting in Venice. This is because Branagh’s newest film will be based – seemingly loosely – on her 1969 novel, Hallowe’en Party.

The official plot of the book is this:

A teenage murder witness is drowned in a tub of apples… At a Hallowe’en party, Joyce—a hostile thirteen-year-old—boasts that she once witnessed a murder. When no-one believes her, she storms off home. But within hours her body is found, still in the house, drowned in an apple-bobbing tub. That night, Hercule Poirot is called in to find the ‘evil presence’. But first he must establish whether he is looking for a murderer or a double-murderer…

We will update this section as more news comes out.

Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile are both currently available to stream on Disney+.