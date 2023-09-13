New mystery movie A Haunting in Venice boasts many interesting scenes, but does this include a post-credits stint?

A Haunting in Venice is about to become the newest Agatha Christie-based mystery film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will once again be starring as the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot.

As we state in our 3-star review of the movie, “This Agatha Christie franchise is likely to keep going strong, and we’re glad for that. While far from the movie of the year, A Haunting in Venice is looking to be the movie of this year’s Halloween, which certainly isn’t a bad feat.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But in a film full of mystery, one can perhaps expect little moments hidden within the movie, and perhaps in the credits. So is there an end-credits scene in A Haunting in Venice, and what actually happens in said credits? We’ll explain, but first: slight spoiler warning for A Haunting in Venice!

Is there a post-credits scene in A Haunting in Venice?

No, sadly there is no post-credit scene in A Haunting in Venice.

The credits themselves are pretty simple, at first we pan out over the beautiful city of Venice, before the credits fade to black, with gold text laid on top of a bare background. Beautiful yet ominous music plays over the credits, perfectly matching the tone of the film.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The movie, which is currently bosting a 78% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, follows this synopsis: “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a murder while attending a Halloween séance at a haunted palazzo in Venice, Italy.”

A Haunting in Venice will haunt cinemas on September 15. For more horror content, click here.

You can check out our other hubs below:

The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Monster Season 2 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Bodies