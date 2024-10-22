Severance Season 2 trailer imminent as mysterious “meeting” countdown appears 

Praise Kier, because the first full Severance Season 2 trailer is hours away from dropping online.

Apple TV’s hit series dropped in February 2022. Over two and a half years later, we’re still waiting for the Severance Season 2 release date.

To be fair, there’s been a few bumps in its development. After rumors of behind-the-scenes disagreements (which were debunked by Ben Stiller), the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes postponed production until the start of 2024, with the shoot wrapping in April.

Article continues after ad

It’s been near-silence ever since, with Apple revealing nothing more than sneak peeks at the new season and Season 2’s episode titles. That’s about to change.

A virtual waiting room has opened on Apple TV’s YouTube channel. The video is titled, ‘Severance – Meeting Tomorrow’, and the caption reads: “Please tame thy tempers. Severance meeting tomorrow at 9AM ET.”

It’s almost definitely the first trailer; “tame thy tempers” has to be referencing fans’ (im)patience, especially over the past few months.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Thanks a lot Apple now I’m not going to sleep a wink tonight,” one user commented. “Aw so lovely, it looks like Milchick is going to throw a nice party for Mark. I’m sure it will be positive and affirming and not at all creepy and terrifying,” another fan joked.

Apple TV+

The latest Severance Season 2 update stoked concerns about its ending – it looks like we’ll have to endure another cliffhanger.

Speaking to IndieWire, series writer and co-executive producer Mohamad El Masri teased: “People are interested, people are watching, and now with Season 2, you really have to sort of think about, not just what is Season 2 going to deliver in a satisfying way, but how does this set up Season 3 and beyond?”

Article continues after ad

As for whether or not the third season will take as long, he added: “I hope not, just as a fan. I hope we don’t have to keep ourselves waiting for that long. But, you know, it’s Hollywood.”

Article continues after ad

Before Severance Season 2 premieres on January 17, 2025, check out other binge-worthy shows you can watch now and TV shows streaming this month. You can also find out what’s happening with Stranger Things Season 5, House of the Dragon Season 3, and Invincible Season 3.