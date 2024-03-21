How many episodes of 3 Body Problem are there on Netflix?

With 3 Body Problem now available on Netflix, you may be wondering how big of a commitment the first season is. Here’s a look at how many episodes of the show you can expect to watch.

Years in the making, Netflix’s 3 Body Problem adaptation is now out in the wild. Helmed by former Game of Thrones showrunners, the series deals with existentialism in the face of humanity’s greatest discovery.

With a stacked cast, jaw-dropping production value, and a gripping narrative to keep you hooked all the way through, Season 1 certainly leaves an impression. But just how many episodes are there?

Here’s what you need to know about the number of episodes in 3 Body Problem on Netflix.

How many episodes of 3 Body Problem are there?

3 Body Problem on Netflix has eight episodes in total.

Clocking in at 439 minutes (just under seven and a half hours), the first season can certainly be binged in a day. Though with its lofty ideas and science-heavy exposition, you may be better off digesting this one a bit slower.

In case you’re curious, the titles and runtimes of all eight episodes are as follows:

Season 1 Episode 1: ‘Countdown’ – 60 minutes

Season 1 Episode 2: ‘Red Coast’ – 63 minutes

Season 1 Episode 3: ‘Destroyer of Worlds’ – 53 minutes

Season 1 Episode 4: ‘Our Lord’ – 44 minutes

Season 1 Episode 5: ‘Judgement Day’ – 57 minutes

Season 1 Episode 6: ‘The Stars Our Destination’ – 48 minutes

Season 1 Episode 7: ‘Only Advance’ – 58 minutes

Season 1 Episode 8: ‘Wallfacer’ – 56 minutes

Currently, it’s far too early to tell if future seasons – if they happen at all – will stick with an identical eight-episode structure, or if things will change over the course of the full adaptation.

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix.