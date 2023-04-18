How long is Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always? Netflix special’s runtime explained

What is the runtime for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always? The nostalgia-filled 30th anniversary reunion is just around the corner, but how long is the new Netflix special?

Long before the MCU and the DCEU (soon to officially be the DCU) brought us the Avengers and Justice League, one of the most popular on-screen superhero team-ups consisted of the spandex-covered, color-coded Rangers.

The OG 1990s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, spawning toys, merch, events, and, of course, plenty of spinoffs. And now a number of the original team members and their successors are set to power up once more in a bid to stop the dastardly Rita Repulsa from altering history and seeking revenge.

Though there’s a lot of catching up to do, Once & Always is a Netflix special rather than a feature-length movie. If you’re looking to tune in, here’s the reunion’s runtime.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always Netflix runtime

Netflix’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always has a runtime of just 55 minutes.

Though that might seem quite short, as mentioned, it’s just an extended episode rather than a full movie.

But don’t fret, as judging by the trailers and preview clips, it looks set to still include plenty of homage to the source material – it’s even bringing back the first Black Ranger Zack Taylor (Walter Emanuel Jones) and Blue Ranger Billy Cranston (David Yost).

While some are disappointed it won’t be getting a feature-length return, for the most part, fans are excited Once & Always will be longer than 20 minutes – the runtime of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ early episodes.

Taking to Reddit, one said it’s “longer than a two parter without commercials,” adding: “Can’t believe I get an hour of Zack and Billy reunited.”

“At least it’s not 20 minutes,” wrote another, while a third chimed in to say the creators are going for “quality over quantity.” A fourth commented: “This is cool. I was expecting a 20 minute show.”

For those wondering what to expect, Netflix’s official synopsis for Once & Always reads: “Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.

“In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.

“This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always drops on Netflix on April 19, 2023. You can check out the full cast here.