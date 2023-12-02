House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer foreshadows incoming bloodbath

HBO Max recently dropped the first look at House of the Dragon Season 2, which highlights the bloody war to come.

After a year of waiting, fans were treated to their first look at the highly anticipated second season of HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off.

The series follows House Targaryen and Hightower as they continuously fight one another over who will control the powerful Iron Throne.

The first season saw many betrayals with the season finale ending in a horrific but notable death, and now fans are getting their first look at the war to come in a new trailer.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will see more familial deaths

During the HBO panel at CCXP or Comic Con Experience in Brazil, fans got their first look at House of the Dragon Season 2.

You can check out the full trailer below:

The trailer highlights the upcoming Dance of Dragons, which is the civil war between the Targaryens and Hightowers after the Iron Throne was usurped by Princess Rhaenyra’s half-brother Aegon II, after the death of their father.

At the end of Season 1, the two sides were gearing up to begin the war when Rhaenyra’s other half-brother Aemond accidentally murdered Rhaenyra’s Prince Lucerys while they were fighting on dragon back.

Thanks to this first look, it appears that the second will focus on the war and the family’s dragons will play a big part in the bloodbath to come.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to premiere Summer 2024. You can find more of Dexerto’s coverage of it here.