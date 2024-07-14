House of the Dragon continues to remind fans of the most unforgivable mistake Game of Thrones committed.

The plot of House of the Dragon Season 2 is mainly centered around the bloody Targaryen civil war. However, a few scenes have reminded fans of worst mistake Game of Thrones ever committed.

At the end of Season 1, Viserys Targaryen warned his daughter, Rhaenyra, about the prophecy named A Song of Ice and Fire.

However, this tale wasn’t just something a father was passing down to his daughter. As one user on the show’s subreddit pointed out, it was a reminder of the story failure found in Game of Thrones Season 8.

The prophecy was conceived by Aegon the Conqueror as the Targaryen king foretold of a wintery threat who would try to take over the Seven Kingdoms.

As such, Aegon explained how the threat could only be defeated if a Targaryen sat on the Iron Throne and all of Westoros stood against it as a unit.

“Aegon saw absolute darkness riding on those winds, and whatever dwells within will destroy the world of the living,” Viserys said. “When this great winter comes, Rhaenyra, all of Westeros must stand against it. And if the world of men is to survive, then a Targaryen must be seated on the Iron Throne. A king or queen, strong enough to unite the realm against the cold and the dark.

“Aegon called his dream ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.’ This secret, it’s been passed from king to heir since Aegon’s time. And now you must promise to keep it. And to carry it.”

The Conqueror’s vision was the catalyst of the events in Game of Thrones as the ‘great winter’ came in the form of the White Walkers, frozen zombies that turn anything or anyone in their path.

Though the threat of them wasn’t super present in Season 1, the rest of the seasons saw the characters, Jon Snow in particular, do everything in their power to stop the walkers however they could.

However, many Game of Thrones fans were unsatisfied with how the vision was executed in Season 8. One fan commented, “I roll my eyes every time they bring up the stupid prophecy.”

Another viewer wrote, “I almost admire the commitment to doubling down though knowing how negative the Season 8 reception was.”

The last season of Game of Thrones received the lowest rating of the entire series, as many fans were disappointed that Aegon’s dream was tossed to the side in favor of unwanted fan service.

However, House of the Dragon could include the prophecy to rewrite Game of Thrones’s version of the dream and use the lore as intended.

