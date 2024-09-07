Kevin Costner gets emotional as he reveals he “doesn’t know” how he’ll make Horizon Chapter 3

With Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 premiering at Venice Film Festival today, Kevin Costner has been making the rounds with an emotional plea for Chapter 3.

When Kevin Costner announced that he’d be hanging up his Yellowstone hat in favor of prioritizing his passion project 30-plus years in the making – a four-part Western epic – there were some raised eyebrows.

Now, after financing most of the half-made film series himself (around $38 million), and rallying for outside investors, there’s no denying that he takes the future of his Western legacy very seriously.

During a press conference at Venice Film Festival on September 7, Costner got teary-eyed as he spoke about the future of Horizon: An American Saga, of which two out of four films have been completed.

“You realize that two is harder than one,” he said [via Deadline], referring to creating the sequel to Chapter 1. “It’s hard to go West. Three is the same thing, it gets harder. I’ll tell you this: Chapter 3 is devastating. It’s devastating because you get to know all these people, and life keeps coming at them. You will see that, and it’s that way.”

Continuing to speak about the future movies, he said: “They’re all written. I have to hurry and not let the rock fall back downhill, I’ve got to put my hands on it again and start to push it up.

“It’s a rope that I cannot let go of. I don’t know how I’m gonna make three right now, but I’m going to make it.”

With Costner growing emotional towards the end of his answer, it’s clear that he’s still willing to bet everything on Horizon.

Chapter 1 was released in June 2024, and ended up receiving mixed reviews. It also ended up being a box office disappointment, grossing only $36 million against a $50 million budget. Chapter 2 was due to be released on August 16, merely two months after the first installment.

However, it was announced in July that Chapter 2 was being pulled from the release schedule, with a new date still to be confirmed.

Production on Chapter 3 began in May 2024.

For more, check out our Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 review. You can also take a look at all the Yellowstone cameos in Horizon, and find out how to watch Kevin Costner's Wyatt Earp movie.