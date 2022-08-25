Full Hocus Pocus 2 cast list: All actors & characters

Who’s in the Hocus Pocus 2 cast? Here’s your guide to all of the actors and characters in the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel.

This Halloween, Disney is taking viewers back to Salem with the Sanderson Sisters for Hocus Pocus 2, a follow-up to the 1993 cult classic.

The sequel has seemingly been in development for the past eight years, with writer Mick Garris finally admitting in 2017 he was writing the script. In 2019, the project was officially announced, and the countdown was on.

Given how long it’s been since the Black Flame Candle was lit, you may be wondering: have the original Sanderson Sisters returned, and who else is in the Hocus Pocus 2 cast?

Contents

Hocus Pocus 2 cast: Every actor and character

You can expect some familiar faces in Hocus Pocus 2, as well some new characters.

After the 17th-century sisters are resurrected, it’s down to “three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve,” the synopsis reads.

Winfred Sanderson: Bette Midler

Disney Bette Midler has returned as Winifred.

Bette Midler will return as Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2, the oldest of the three Sanderson Sisters. She has electrokinetic powers, and is often frustrated by her siblings’ incompetence.

As well as the original 1993 film, Midler is best known for her performance in Beaches, and she received two Oscar nominations for The Rose and For the Boys respectively.

Sarah Sanderson: Sarah Jessica Parker

Disney Sarah Jessica Parker has returned in Hocus Pocus 2.

Sarah Jessica Parker will also return as Sarah Sanderson, the youngest of the three Sanderson Sisters. She has the power to lure in children with her siren-like voice, often singing “Come Little Children.”

Parker is another bona fide legend in Hollywood, recognized worldwide as Carrie Bradshaw from the Sex and the City franchise, in addition to having several romcoms to her name.

Mary Sanderson: Kathy Najimy

Disney Kathy Najimy has joined the other Sanderson Sisters in their return.

Kathy Najimy will return as Mary Sanderson, the middle child of the Sanderson Sisters. Mary has an enhanced sense of smell which allows her to sniff out the local children.

Najimy’s filmography includes both Sister Act movies, The Wedding Planner, Rat Race, as well as starring in Disney’s WALL-E and Brother Bear 2.

Billy Butcherson: Doug Jones

Disney Doug Jones will also reprise his original role.

Doug Jones will also return as Billy Butcherson, Winifred’s ex-boyfriend whom she poisoned in 1963, before resurrecting him as a zombie 300 years later.

Jones’ career is mostly defined by his extraordinary collaborations with Guillermo del Toro, appearing in Mimic, Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Crimson Peak, and The Shape of Water.

Becca: Whitney Peak

HBO Max Whitney Peak is a Hocus Pocus newcomer.

Whitney Peak is one of the many Hocus Pocus newcomers. She’s playing Becca, one of the unwitting high-schoolers who accidentally conjures the Sanderson Sisters in Salem.

Peak has appeared in Campfire Kiss, Molly’s Game, Legends of Tomorrow, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and 2021’s Gossip Girl sequel series.

Izzy: Belissa Escobedo

Netflix Belissa Escobedo will play one of the high-schoolers who conjure the witches.

Belissa Escobedo stars as Izzy, Becca’s best friend. Alongside Becca, she somehow gives the Sanderson Sisters another lease of life, letting them loose into Salem.

Escobedo previously in the American Horror Stories spinoff series, and will appear in DC’s Blue Beetle movie next year.

Cassie: Lilia Buckingham

Lighten Up!/YouTube Lilia Buckingham has starred in several short films.

Lilia Buckingham plays Cassie, Izzy and Becca’s friend and one of the most popular girls in school. She’s also the mayor’s daughter and helps to fight the Sanderson Sisters.

She first appeared as an unnamed trick-or-treater in Modern Family, and has since starred in short films like Good Morning America, Voices, and It Counts.

Hannah Waddingham

Apple TV+ Hannah Waddingham’s role is being kept secret.

Waddingham’s role is being kept under wraps at the time of writing. The star is best known for playing Rebecca in Ted Lasso, as well as her memorable stint in Game of Thrones and several hit performances in the West End.

In an interview with Today, she said: “I have to just tell you the most amazing thing – when I first arrived there, the second AD said, ‘Oh the ladies would love to meet you’ and I went, ‘You mean the witch ladies!?” I went and sat and had lunch with Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler and SJP. I honestly felt like I won a competition because they were all sitting in their witchy outfits.”

Mayor Traske: Tony Hale

HBO Tony Hale starred in Veep and Arrested Development.

Tony Hale will star as Jefry Traske, the mayor of Salem and father of Cassie. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he praised the original as a “Halloween cult movie” and said it’s “really cool to be part of it.”

Hale has a long-running career as an actor and comedian, perhaps best known for playing Buster Bluth in Arrested Development and Gary Walsh in Veep, as well as playing Forky in Toy Story 4.

Gilbert: Sam Richardson

Apple TV+ Sam Richardson will play Gilbert in Hocus Pocus 2.

Sam Richardson will be playing Gilbert, “who’s a bookshop owner in this world. It’s a bookshop and a magic shop,” he told Variety. “I’m obsessed with Christmas and I’m obsessed with Halloween. So to be in the next Hocus Pocus, I was pinching myself while being in the scenes.”

Richardson, a comedian and actor, starred in Ted Lasso alongside Waddingham and played Richard Splett in Veep.

You can find out more about Hocus Pocus 2 here.