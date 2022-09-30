Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene, explained

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Hocus Pocus 2 has a small post-credits scene involving a cat, but what does it mean for the future of the franchise?

Hocus Pocus is back, witches! The sequel to the nostalgic cult classic has finally dropped on Disney+ , and after almost three decades, the Sanderson Sisters have returned to enact their revenge on Salem, with a new group of teenagers struggling to stop them.

The film includes many Easter eggs to the original, and then some. There’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it post-credits scene in this film, and while not much may happen in it, it hints at a lot of future potential.

Let us explain this post-credits scene, but first, a warning: potential spoilers ahead…

What happens in the Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene?

But what happens next? Well, it involves a black cat named Cobweb and a magic shop. And no, the black cat isn’t Thackery Binx from the first film, though the sisters do assume that at first, and attempt to kill the poor animal.

After all of the credits have rolled, we head back to the magic shop which has been a major setting for the film, since that was where our villain’s apothecary once was.

It belongs to Gilbert (Sam Richardson) who claimed he saw the Sanderson Sisters as a young boy those 29 years ago. He ends up gifting the main character Becca (Whitney Peak) a black candle for her birthday, which ends up being the candle that a virgin must light in order to bring the witches back. Which, of course, is exactly what happens.

Once the Sisters are defeated, and all is back to normal, Gilbert apologizes to Becca for giving her the candle. However, Gilbert may not be fully remorseful for his actions.

See, in this post-credits scene, we watch as Cobweb the cat trails through the magic shop and its stock. She ends up jumping up on a shelf, next to a box, which has written on it: “BF #2 Candle.”

What does this scene mean?

This post-credit scene can only mean one thing: that Gilbert has another black candle, which means the Sanderson sisters can be brought back once again. Perhaps for the threequel?

Now, a third film hasn’t been confirmed yet, but if this sequel is popular enough, it seems like the writers may already have a plan for what to do next. Ultimately, it looks like Salem is about to get even witchier!

Hocus Pocus 2 is currently available to stream on Disney+. Check out our review here.