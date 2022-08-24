Hellraiser reboot teaser reveals release date & sneak peek of new Pinhead

A teaser and release date has been revealed for this year’s Hellraiser reboot, giving fans a glimpse of the new Pinhead.

Clive Barker first unleashed the skin-hooking horrors of the Lament Configuration in 1987’s Hellraiser, birthing a genre icon with Doug Bradley as Pinhead, alongside some grisly Cenobites.

The first film was a success, spawning several sequels; nine to be exact, and after the third one (which features the best Cenobite, CD) they’re barely watchable.

Yet, a Hellraiser revival is upon us. David Bruckner, who earlier helmed The Night House, The Ritual, and segments of V/H/S and Southbound, has such sights to show us.

The Hellraiser reboot will release on Hulu on October 17, a few weeks after the 35th anniversary of the original film. You can check out the teaser below:

Plans for UK distribution haven’t been announced at the time of writing, although it’d be sensible to expect it on Disney+, similarly to Predator prequel Prey.

The short teaser is heavy on vibes over plot: the film’s luminous red title drifts across the screen as Pinhead looms in the background, all backed by ominous music. Just before the teaser ends, you can also hear the sound of chains.

Sense8 and Designated Survivor star Jamie Clayton is playing Pinhead in the reboot. Bradley departed the role following Hellraiser: Hellworld.

The synopsis for the Hellraiser reboot reads: “In this reimagining of Clive Barker’s seminal Hellraiser franchise, a young woman must confront the sadistic, supernatural forces behind an enigmatic puzzle box responsible for her brother’s disappearance.”

In an earlier statement, as per Variety, Barker said the film “pays homage to what the first film created, but then takes it to places it’s never been before.”

You can find out more about the Hellraiser reboot here.