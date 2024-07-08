Longlegs spoilers emerge with horror fans warned to avoid reviews

It’s nearly time for Longlegs, the most anticipated horror movie of 2024 – but if you don’t want the plot spoiled, you might want to avoid these reviews.

There’s been plenty of hype about Longlegs, ever since the viral marketing campaign kicked off in January with the creepy ‘that’s not my daughter’ teaser.

Despite a number of clips, posters, and teases, the Neon horror movie remains shrouded in mystery and to great effect, leaving fans grateful the trailers haven’t spoiled the plot. We’re yet to even see Nicolas Cage’s serial killer in full detail.

But if you want it to remain a surprise until you get a chance to see Longlegs yourself, fans are recommending avoiding reviews.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Reddit, one said, “Just a heads up to anyone who’s been obsessively following anything Longlegs like I have, the Variety review is full of spoilers.

Article continues after ad

“I haven’t watched the film, or read any further into the review, so I’m not sure how spoilery it gets, but there’s a lot of details and information they reveal which I would have preferred to find out in the actual film.

“With the release so soon, I do realize that checking out any media related to Longlegs is a risky prospect, but I haven’t been able to help myself. I just wanted to know if the initial reviews were overhyping it.”

Article continues after ad

We can confirm that the Variety review does contain major spoilers. The Redditor went on to say that “The Hollywood Reporter review also reveals quite a lot,” which is true, although THR at least features a spoiler warning and doesn’t go into as much detail.

In response to the post, one said, “Yeah, I read those earlier and was very annoyed to have kind of a major plot point spoiled for me.”

Article continues after ad

Another revealed that they encountered a spoilery review, writing, “Luckily I saw something I don’t even remember that made me think, ‘I shouldn’t know this,’ and I immediately stopped reading.”

Article continues after ad

Others are grateful for the head’s up, including this person who said, “Thank you! I have tickets for the 11th and I am really excited to see this movie.

“I’ve been trying to avoid any spoilers. I’ve only been checking the Rotten Tomatoes score and I will not be reading or watching any reviews.”

Although movie reviews generally shouldn’t contain spoilers, some horror movie fans have said they avoid reading them just in case.

“This is why I’m glad that all I care for is rating. I never read reviews until after I have watched the film,” said one.

Article continues after ad

Another commented, “Maybe don’t read reviews of movies you’re intending to see? I’d also advise against Googling it, reading its Wikipedia page, looking up plot summaries on YouTube, etc.”

Article continues after ad

Longlegs arrives in cinemas on Friday, July 12. Why not also take a look at the other new movies coming out this month, as well as the films arriving on streaming in July. And if it’s horror you’re interested in, here’s everything you need to know about Terrifier 3, Smile 2, and 28 Years Later.