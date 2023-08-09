Heart of Stone cast: All actors and characters

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s new action-packed flick Heart of Stone, here’s your guide to the movie’s actors and characters in the cast.

It’s almost time to enter the world of nonstop spy games in Netflix’s new action-packed thrill ride Heart of Stone.

The movie follows Rachel Stone, an unassuming computer tech who is actually an undercover operative for the Charter — a global spy network that’s kept secret even from other spy networks. When her company is threatened by a hacker, she uses every tool in her disposal to save the world.

Article continues after ad

But, before you get pulled into all of the cat-and-mouse hijinks, here’s your guide to the actors and characters in Heart of Stone.

Contents

Heart of Stone actors and characters

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

Rachel Stone: Gal Gadot

Netflix

Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a skilled intelligence officer who is the only thing that stands in-between her organization and the lethal weapon that could end their existence. Gadot told Tudum: “It was really important to me that Rachel be a character who can fight, but I also wanted her to be able to use her brain, intuition and emotions. She doesn’t just run in, guns blazing. She thinks about how she is affecting people and situations.”

Article continues after ad

Gadot is best known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DCEU along with her appearances in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Parker: Jamie Dornan

Netflix

Jamie Dornan plays Parker, the leader of Stone’s MI6 team. A skilled agent in his own right, at first Parker chuckles at the seemingly unprepared Stone, but she soon manages to earn his respect.

Dornan rose to fame thanks to his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, but also appeared in other films like Barb & Star Go to Vista del Mar and The Fall.

Article continues after ad

Keya Dhawan: Alia Bhatt

Netflix

Alia Bhatt plays Keya Dhawan, a mysterious hacker who’s out to steal the Heart, the Charter’s state-of-the-art artificial intelligence. “If you own the heart, you own the world. And clearly she’s here to disrupt a couple of things,” Bhatt explained to Tudum.

Bhatt is an incredibly famous Bollywood actress who has appeared in popular movies like Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Highway, and Raazi. Heart of Stone is her first English speaking role.

Article continues after ad

Jack of Hearts: Matthias Schweighöfer

Netflix

Matthias Schweighöfer plays Jack of Hearts, the Charter’s tech specialist who’s a genius that works closely with the artificial intelligence at the center of their operations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Schweighöfer is best known for his ensemble role in Zack Snyder’s Army of Thieves, but can be seen in other projects like The Red Baron and, most recently, Oppenheimer.

Nomad: Sophie Okonedo

Netflix

Sophie Okonedo plays Nomad, a mysterious character that has no real details to explain her motives. The film’s director, Tom Harper, spoke to Tudum about Okonedo’s role and said: “There’s such a depth to her performance. She can be light one moment, and then in the blink of an eye she can turn steely. That contrast — when you slip between thinking she’s having a nice conversation to ‘I’m going to kill you’ — is a really wonderful thing to play with.”

Article continues after ad

Okonedo appeared in the film Hotel Rwanda, which garnered her an Oscar nomination, and has since been in movies like The Secret Life of Bees, Wild Rose, and Death on the Nile.

Max Bailey: Paul Ready

Netflix

Paul Ready plays Max Bailey, an MI6 driver and comms operative who supports his team in the field. He’s Rachel’s closest friend on her new squad and a good-natured conspiracy theorist with a heart of gold.

Ready has been acting since the ’90s and can be seen in projects such as The Tunnel, The Terror, and Bodyguard.

Article continues after ad

Theresa Yang: Jing Lusi

Netflix

Jing Lusi plays Theresa Yang, MI6 team’s designated sharpshooter. She’s a team player with deadly skills and a cool, composed attitude.

Lusi is best known for her role as Amanda Ling in Crazy Rich Asians, but can also be seen in works like Law & Order: UK and Gangs of London.

Heart of Stone hits Netflix on August 11. You can find out more about the movie here.