Harry Styles jokes about spitting on Chris Pine at concert

Harry Styles joked about going “to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” after his US tour resumed at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Styles and Pine star together alongside Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling, a new psychological thriller from Olivia Wilde. Controversy has mounted around the movie’s release, from Shia Labeouf claiming he wasn’t fired to Pugh and Wilde’s alleged fall-out.

However, the wildest – and funniest – story to emerge from the press tour was a recent video of Styles walking up to Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere, where some believed he spat on the Star Trek actor.

The footage fueled social media for a day, and both stars have since denied any spitting. Now, Styles is even having a laugh about it during his concerts.

Harry Styles laughs off Chris Pine spitting allegation during concert

Styles took to the stage at Madison Square Garden last night as his US ‘Love On Tour’ finally resumed.

In a video shared by @TheHarryNews on Twitter, the Watermelon Sugar singer tells the crowd: “This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But, fret not, we’re back!”

Representatives for both stars denied the spitting claims, attributing it to an “odd online illusion” and people trying to “create drama” around the film’s heightened publicity.

“This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told Variety.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Don’t Worry Darling hits cinemas on September 23.