SNL Gladiator 2 musical parody applauded for looking “better than Wicked”

Glicked fans got the ultimate surprise this week, as Paul Mescal’s SNL appearance included a cheeky musical twist on Gladiator 2.

Thanks to the dual release of Wicked and Gladiator 2 in November 2024 has ended in the throes of an unofficial “Glicked” month. Both new movies appeared to strike a chord with audiences, and in classic fashion, SNL has just capitalized on the phenomena.

Paul Mescal stepped up to the podium this week to host, and naturally, there was a Gladiator 2 sketch to follow. But it wasn’t just any Gladiator parody – it was a fully-fledged musical that even included a take on Wicked’s famous “Defying Gravity” riff.

Article continues after ad

The sketch has since circulated social media, with many viewers claiming the parody has better visuals than its record-breaking musical counterpart.

Paul Mescal’s Gladiator SNL sketch is a hit

In the sketch (which you can watch below), Rome is turned into a singing-dancing society as Gladiators and emperors alike all have their own numbers. Mescal shows off his moves as he dances his way through a bloody battle, and Lin-Manuel Miranda gets a shout-out with a Hamilton-style rap number for the evil ruler.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Why does this look better than Wicked,” one X user noted. Another agreed: “Like for an SNL skit it’s actually kinda well lit.”

“I said this too!!” said one comment. “Crazy a SNL sketch can have better lighting than a blockbuster film.”

Ahead of its release, Wicked became the subject of scrutiny for its visuals, which many dubbed as being lackluster and bland. Other comments even suggest the musical parody has outdone Gladiator 2 itself, with one writing: “I’m rating it higher than Gladiator 2.”

Article continues after ad

“The Gladiator sequel I can get behind,” said another.

The sketch has blindsided viewers, not only for its quality, but because of Paul Mescal’s musical chops. While many are now calling for him to take on a musical role next, the Gladiator star actually did star in a musical in 2022 – Carmen, with Melissa Barrera. But clearly, fans want more.

As one user said, “He’s a very good sad man and a very good action man but it’s time for him to be a very good whimsy man. He clearly has the silly in him.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our Wicked review and Gladiator 2 review. You can also find out what’s happening with Wicked Part 2, and see why May Calamawy wasn’t in the Gladiator sequel.