Ghost of Tsushima movie: Director, plot details, everything we know

Ghost of Tsushima was a fantastic game that will hopefully translate to a fantastic film. Here’s everything we know so far about the Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation including who’s directing it, plot details, and more.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most well-loved PlayStation exclusives ever released. Fans have been clamoring for a sequel since its release and certain leaks have hinted at one on the horizon.

The game has been compared in quality to heavy hitters like the God of War and Horizon games. Luckily for fans of Ghost of Tsushima, a movie adaptation has been greenlit and is in the early stages of production.

If this adaptation is even half as good as the game, there’s a lot to be excited about. We’ve compiled everything we know so far about the Ghost of Tsushima movie below.

Sucker Punch If Jin doesn’t have a weather-changing flute in the movie, we riot.

Who is directing the Ghost of Tsushima movie?

The Ghost of Tsushima movie is being directed by Chad Stahelski. This should be a big plus for fans of action cinema as Stahelski is behind the legendary John Wick franchise.

He also has credits on the Matrix trilogy and a well-documented love of Japanese cinema, particularly 1970s samurai films. He’s a solid choice for the Ghost of Tsushima movie given that developers of the game took heavy inspiration from certain movies of the era.

Ghost of Tsushima movie: Plot details

Not a lot is known about the actual plot of the Ghost of Tsushima movie but it’s a safe bet it will closely follow the events of the game. Director Chad Stahelski revealed to Screen Rant that he does have a script finished but has been relatively tight-lipped outside of that.

One thing Stahelski has revealed is that the film will be “staunchly anti-samurai” which makes a whole lot of sense given the themes of the game’s plot. Despite this, the quote caused some controversy thanks to a misunderstanding on the part of some players.

Sucker Punch Studios Chad Stahelski could very well decide the canonical name of Jin’s horse. We vote Kage.

What language will the Ghost of Tsushima movie be?

While plot details are pretty thin, Stahelski revealed previously that Sony was “on board” for a fully Japanese cast. He elaborated explaining that Sony was open to the idea of the Ghost of Tsushima adaptation being a Japanese language film.

There’s no confirmation beyond that so at present, it’s still possible the film will be in English. It could be a potentially risky move on Sony’s part. Despite some success with foreign language productions like Squid Game and Parasite, subtitles can be a big barrier to entry for a Western market.

Sucker Punch Studios Maybe one last playthrough on Kurosawa mode with the Japanese audio. To prepare.

That’s all the info we have on the Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation for now. It’s currently in the very early stages of its development with Director Chad Stahelski confirming things will move quickly when the current strikes end.

Stay tuned with Dexerto to hear more on the film as it comes and for more on upcoming TV and movies, check out our coverage here.