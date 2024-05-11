Ghost of Tsushima fans furious as Sony refunds Steam copies outside of PSN regions

Steam has begun issuing automatic refunds for users who purchased Ghost of Tsushima in countries that do not support PlayStation Network accounts.

Those who pre-ordered Ghost of Tsushima in outlining countries have started receiving refunds after it was revealed that the game requires a PSN account to play.

Although the developers behind Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch, revealed that only the multiplayer part of the game would require a PSN account and not the single-player mode.

However, regardless of accessibility with single-player, Steam is still issuing refunds to those who purchased the game and live in one of the 177 countries that do not support PSN accounts.

This comes after the controversy surrounding Helldivers 2, which started enforcing its policy of requiring a PSN account to play the game. The backlash was so severe that players began review-bombing the game until it was “overwhelmingly negative.”

The response was so negative that PlayStation eventually reverted its requirement for Helldivers, too. This resulted in yet another review-bombing to bring the game back to its once positive standing.

Sucker Punch Studios The beautiful lands of Japan were well represented in Ghost of Tsushima.

Now, Ghost of Tsushima is receiving the same treatment, except Steam is getting ahead of the curve by issuing refunds before the game releases.

“Sony should be blocked from doing this because Steam will probably have to step in every time they do a PC port now.” said one user in a Reddit thread.

A large portion of the community shared the same sentiment, confused as to why Steam would continue to allow Sony to force third-party accounts for their games.

However, the situation is slightly different than what went on with Helldivers 2, as Ghost of Tsushima was originally a PlayStation exclusive. Meanwhile, Helldivers came out on multiple platforms when it was released.

“Someone at Valve is probably sick and tired of hearing Sony’s name, especially after the whole Helldivers debacle. I’ve seen someone get their refund rejected nine times and still keep sending them in. Good grief.” said another user.

If you reside in one of the 177 countries where PSN accounts are not supported and you pre-ordered Ghost of Tsushima, expect an automatic refund from Steam in the near future.