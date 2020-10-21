Ghost of Tsushima sequel hinted at by Sucker Punch job listings - Dexerto

Ghost of Tsushima was a commercial and critical success for Sucker Punch Productions as their open-world exploration of 13th-century, Feudal Japan has been extremely well-received. As a result, it seems that Sucker Punch could be on its way to developing a sequel, according to new job listings.

Moving away from their usual tales about raccoons and conduits, Sucker Punch took a bold step by making a fully open-world game from scratch. On July 17, Ghost of Tsushima was released and sold millions of copies, receiving critical acclaim with a rating of 83 out of 100 on Metacritic.

Not content with resting on the success of Ghost of Tsushima, it appears that Sucker Punch Productions are looking to bring more people on board to develop either some new story content for the game, or a new sequel entirely.

New DLC or a new game?

While it’s only been 3 months since Ghost of Tsushima was actually released, it seems much longer given the buzz it’s created during that time. To ensure Sucker Punch capitalize on the game’s success, they’re already recruiting for a new game – hinting directly at a sequel.

New job listings have appeared for Sucker Punch asking for a “Narrative Writer”. These are some of the job requirements:

Write high-quality dialogue under tight deadlines for a diverse cast of characters who live in the time period provided

Desire to write stories set in feudal Japan

Knowledge of feudal Japanese history

The original Ghost of Tsushima followed the emotional narrative of Jin Sakai and his quest to rid Tsushima of the Mongol invasion – led by Khotun Khan. It was an action-packed RPG filled with sword fights, stealth combat, and completing exciting missions all across the sacred island.

Which just leaves the big question surrounding the listing, is it for a sequel? Or is it just for extended DLC?

Given the time frame of the listing, it’s hard to tell at this juncture. It’s entirely possible that Sucker Punch are trying to get a head start and get the game’s successor out early into the PS5’s lifecycle. But it’s a possibility that Ghost of Tsushima follows in the footsteps of Horizon Zero Dawn and gets a massive expansion – similar to Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds.