Ghost of Tsushima film reportedly lands Shogun star, and fans have the perfect role

The Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation has reportedly found one of its stars in the form of Shogun’s Hiroyuki Sanada, and fans already know who they should play.

As originally reported by DanielRPK, producers behind the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation are reportedly in talks with Shogun star Hiroyuki Sanada for a role in the movie.

There’s no word on who Sanada would play in the film, but many fans seem to have already pegged who the esteemed Japanese star should play: Lord Shimura.

In the original game, Lord Shimura is the uncle and adoptive father of protagonist Jin Sakai and the lord of Tsushima Island’s Clan Sakai. Shimura’s capture in the game’s opening and the path to rescuing him leads Jin to adopt the dishonorable methods that earn him the moniker The Ghost.

Unfortunately it also earns him Shimura’s disapproval, even after rescuing his father figure. Though Shimura is portrayed as still caring deeply for Jin, he becomes something of a secondary antagonist in the game, determined to reclaim Tsushima from Mongol invaders without breaking the Samurai code.

There’s no word yet on who Sanada has been in talks to play in Ghost of Tsushima, but the Japanese actor is more in demand than ever. His starring turn on FX’s Shogun has earned him critical acclaim, and that’s after he turned heads with recent high-profile roles in films like Mortal Kombat and John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick’s Chad Stahelski is tapped to direct the Ghost of Tsushima. The film has been in development since 2021, and possibly with an all-Japanese language cast.

Several actors, including Snake Eyes’ star Andrew Koji, have expressed interest in playing the samurai-turned-assassin Jin, but no further casting has been teased.

Ghost of Tsushima itself is enjoying a resurgence, too, thanks to the recent release of its long-awaited PC port.