Gears of War Netflix adaptation gets promising update from producer

Netflix’s Gears of War adaptation is still on the right path, with a producer of the project confirming that the team is focused on getting the movie developed and that they are prioritizing fans of the game series “first and foremost” when it comes to the story.

While video game movie and TV adaptations were never too popular, there has been a massive surge in recent years for this content. The likes of Sonic, The Last of Us and The Witcher all received TV and movie adaptations.

In light of this, streaming platform Netflix are continuing to support the video game industry, with Bioshock and Gears of War movies both in the works. For the latter, news and rumors surrounding the adaptation have been running rampant online. With very little details and updates on the project being revealed.

However, in a new interview with Collider, Scott Stuber, the head of movies at Netflix, provided the outlet with an exciting new update about the Gears of War movie. Revealing that production is properly underway.

Microsoft Netflix is committed to adapting Gears of War into a movie

“Gears of War I was the producer on when I was a producer, so to bring it full circle has been great for me to get back together with the guys at Microsoft. So those are two really big ones that I feel aspirationally.

There are huge audiences. As you know, that kind of medium, they don’t always translate, and historically, as an industry, we’ve screwed it up quite a bit. But both those have really rich worlds, have really good characters, so they’re very natural kinds of transitions to screen and filmmaking.”

The producer then confirmed that the production team are still working on the script for the Gears of War movie and that a key focus for the team is making sure that the in-built fanbase from the hit Xbox game series will be pleased with the story they are telling.

Netflix Gears of War movie will focus on pleasing the fanbase

“We’ve done long treatments. [T]here’s a lot of people that we wanna make sure feel good. Inevitably, when you’re making those, first and foremost, you gotta make sure the fan base is good, right? So you’re working with the creators, you’re working with the teams who make the games.

We’ve worked out a lot of that, so now we’ve got great writers, and I feel like, hopefully, we’ll be on the road once we get those drafts.”

While it does seem like the Gears of War Netflix movie is still a few years away, this is a major update for fans who are eagerly anticipating the film.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.