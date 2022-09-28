Full Andor cast list: All actors & characters

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Who’s in the Andor cast? Here’s your guide to all the characters you need to know in the Star Wars prequel series on Disney+.

Cassian Andor, the titular hero and fateful spy, first appeared in the galaxy far, far away in 2016’s Rogue One. He was a hero of the Rebel Alliance who helped Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso steal the Empire’s plans to the Death Star.

In Andor, a prequel series to the spinoff, we get to see his origin story, from his childhood under the trees of Kenari to his days scavenging, thieving and trying to find his sister, before a fateful run-in with a spymaster hellbent on destroying the Empire.

Unlike past Star Wars shows, there’s quite a few unfamiliar faces this time round – so here’s your guide to everyone in the Andor cast, and which characters they play.

Andor cast: Every actor and character

While we’ve met Cassian Andor before, the show is mostly made up of never-before-seen characters in the Star Wars universe – although, we’re still holding out hope for an appearance from Darth Vader.

If you’ve watched the first four episodes of Andor – you can read our spoiler-free review here – and feel a bit lost remembering who everyone is, here’s the full main cast of characters.

Cassian Andor: Diego Luna

Disney+

Diego Luna has returned as Cassian Andor, the Rebel spy last seen in Rogue One. The show will follow his “journey to discover the difference he can make” under the rule of the Empire, and his first steps into the Rebel Alliance.

As well as Rogue One, Luna is known for his performances in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico and The Terminal.

Luthen Rael: Stellan Skarsgård

Disney+

Stellan Skarsgård plays Luthen Rael, a man first introduced as a secret buyer, who’s soon revealed to be the leader of a growing resistance against the Empire.

While you may know his actor sons, Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård, he’s also known for roles in Mamma Mia, Nymphomaniac, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and the MCU as Dr. Selvig.

Mon Mothma: Genevieve O’Reilly

Disney+

O’Reilly first played Senator Mon Mothma – a character initially introduced in Return of the Jedi – in Revenge of the Sith. She returned in Rogue One as one of the Rebel leaders, and she’s reprised her role once more for Andor.

O’Reilly also voiced Moira in Overwatch and starred in The Legend of Tarzan and The Snowman.

Dedra Meero: Denise Gough

Disney+

Denise Gough plays Dedra Meero, a supervisor in the Empire’s Imperial Security Bureau linked to Cassian’s stolen star path in the opening episodes, who plans to hunt down those responsible.

She’s also starred in Stella, Guerrilla, Under the Banner of Heaven, and The Kid Who Would Be King.

Maarva Andor: Fiona Shaw

Disney+

Fiona Shaw plays Maarva Shaw, Andor’s adoptive mother who found him as a young, alone boy aboard the wreckage of a spacecraft on Kenari.

Shaw is best known for starring as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter series, as well as True Blood and Killing Eve.

Syril Karn: Kyle Soller

Disney+

Kyle Soller plays Syril Karn, a deputy inspector for the corporate security outfit stationed on Morlana One, who orchestrates a manhunt for Cassian after he murders two Corpos.

You may have seen Soller in Fury, Bad Education, Brexit: The Uncivil War, and Marrowbone.

Sergeant Linus Mosk: Alex Ferns

Disney+

Alex Ferns plays Linus Mosk, a fellow Pre-Mor officer who makes an effort to support Syril when he’s doubting his decisions, and quickly becomes his right-hand man.

You may recognize Ferns from Eastenders, in which he played Trevor Morgan, or his roles in Chernobyl and The Batman.

Bix Caleen: Adria Arjona

Disney+

Adria Arjona plays Bix Caleen, a mechanic in Ferrix who has black market contacts, and is an ally to Cassian.

Arjona starred in Morbius earlier this year, and has also appeared in Good Omens and 6 Underground.

Timm Karlo: James McArdle

Disney+

James McArdle plays Timm Karlo, another mechanic who works with Bix in Ferrix. He’s also her boyfriend, and finds himself frequently irritated by Cassian.

McArdle has previously starred in Mare of Easttown, ’71, and most interestingly, Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Niv Lek, a Rebel pilot.

Vel Sartha: Faye Marsay

Disney+

Faye Marsay plays Vel Sartha, Luthen’s Rebel leader on the planet of Aldhani, who’s initially hesitant to let Cassian help them in their efforts to topple the Empire.

Marsay played Waif in the fifth and sixth seasons of Game of Thrones, as well as starring in Pride, Darkest Hour, and Black Mirror.

Major Partagaz: Anton Lesser

Disney+

Anton Lesser plays Major Partagaz, the no-nonsense head Imperial officer at the Imperial Security Bureau, who almost never has anything nice to say about his staff’s work.

Just like Marsay, Lesser also starred in Game of Thrones as Qyburn, and has a long line of performances in TV and film since 1981.

Karis Nemik: Alex Lawther

Disney+

Alex Lawther plays Karis Nemik, one of the younger Rebels in Luthen and Vel’s team on Aldhani.

Lawther is best known for his roles in Black Mirror, The End of the F***ing World, and Ghost Stories.

B2EMO: Dave Chapman

Disney+

Dave Chapman provides the voice for B2EMO, a groundmech salvage assist unit who tries its best to help Cassian escape Ferrix without anyone knowing he’s left, and has to charge up enough energy to lie.

Chapman should be considered Star Wars royalty, as he also provided the voice for BB-8, the beloved droid of the new trilogy.

Saw Gerrera: Forest Whitaker

Disney+

While he’s yet to make an appearance in the show, Forest Whitaker will reprise his role of Saw Gerrera in Andor. Gerrera is a veteran of the Clone Wars who first appeared in Rogue One.

Whitaker is an Oscar-winning actor best known for The Last King of Scotland, Panic Room, Platoon, and Arrival.

Lieutenant Supervisor Blevin: Doc Brown

Disney+

Doc Brown, real name Ben Bailey Bond, has made his Star Wars debut in Andor as Lieutenant Supervisor Blevin, a high-ranking officer with the Imperial Security Bureau who butts heads with Dedra.

Doc Brown is an actor, comedian, and rapper, and you may have seen him in The Inbetweeners, Derek, and Persuasion.

Andor Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Disney+ now.