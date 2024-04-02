Freaky Friday 2 fans defend convoluted plot

Fans of the upcoming sequel, Freaky Friday 2, have come to the movie’s defense after its convoluted plot was revealed.

Though it premiered over 20 years ago, Disney’s body-switching teen flick Freaky Friday is getting a sequel with original stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan returning.

The movie, which was officially announced in early March, has received a ton of strong fan reactions from some demanding the film be shown in theaters to others questioning why it was being made at all.

But the one thing the majority of fans seem to agree on is their love for its plot, which was recently revealed in its entirety.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Freaky Friday 2 will follow Anna (Lohan) and her mother Tess (Curtis) as they switch bodies with Anna’s 14-year-old daughter Harper, “a tomboy with a sharp sense of humor” and Anna’s 14-year-old future step-daughter Lily, who does “not see eye to eye” with Harper.

Though the plot seems a bit convoluted, as the pair won’t be switching with themselves but their daughters/grandchildren, many fans took to Twitter to defend the storyline and express their excitement for the sequel.

“Peak comedy incoming?” one user wrote, with another echoing the sentiment tweeting, “Not too surprised that this is the direction they will be going. No doubt it’ll a lot of fun just as the original movie was.”

Another fan, though still excited for the movie, pointed out that most body-switching movies “always have to center ‘children,” but Freaky Friday 2 should “let the adults have fun and swap bodies!”

And some fans made the joke that they hope, since Anna’s step daughter is British, Lohan will “back her British accent,” which is a nod to when Lohan played her British twin in The Parent Trap.