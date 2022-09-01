Fantastic Four character originally made a very different cameo during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron has been discussing his early plans for Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards in the movie, and they are very different to what ended up onscreen. Meaning Doctor Strange 2 SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards recently made a surprise appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As played by John Krasinski, he is a member of the Illuminati in the film, before being murdered by Scarlet Witch.

The cameo had audiences whooping and hollering, but the character’s appearance is very different to what was originally envisaged.

What did Michael Waldron say about Fantastic Four cameo?

Speaking to Empire, screenwriter Michael Waldron said: “Reed is probably my favorite Marvel comics character so I was always gunning to get him in here somewhere.”

Waldron’s first idea was to introduce him via a post-credit sting that was less a plot-driver and more a visual gag.

Waldron explains: “In my very first draft, I wrote a tag just for the hell of it, of the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by somebody in the Baxter Building, and a stretchy hand coming into frame to run it back.”

Meaning that Reed would have survived the events of Doctor Strange 2.

Is Doctor Strange 2 the last we’ll see of Wanda?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features another perceived death, with Wanda Maximoff buried under Mount Wundagor during the film’s climax. So is that the last we’ll see of Scarlett Witch in the MCU?

In the same interview, Waldron says he isn’t so sure. “She’s removing herself from the board… for now? Forever? We’ll see. I’d like to see her again.”

Might there be a place for her in the future Fantastic Four movie? With Wandavision helmer Matt Shakman set to direct, stranger things have happened…