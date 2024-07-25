Is Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine?

There have been rumors of multiple major cameos since Deadpool & Wolverine was announced, and now we can confirm or debunk a major piece of hearsay – namely that Henry Cavill is playing a Wolverine variant in Deadpool 3.

The previous Deadpool movies featured unexpected appearances galore. But Deadpool & Wolverine potentially kicks the cameo count into an even higher gear, especially if the rumor mill is to be believed.

There’s been talk of Lady Deadpool. News about Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Some Spider-Man tittle-tattle. And a connection to It’s Always Sunny in Philadeplphia.

But what of Henry Cavill? Fans believe the actor formerly known as Superman will be popping up in the Deadpool 3, potentially playing a Wolverine variant. Well here’s the scoop, so SPOILERS ahead…

Henry Cavill’s Deadpool 3 role explained

Yes, Henry Cavill is playing a Wolverine variant in Deadpool 3.

Producer Wendy Jacobson recently confirmed that some cameo rumors were purposely circulated by the filmmakers for “subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy.” But it seems that the Cavill gossip was entirely correct.

Don’t expect lots of Super-Wolverine action however, as Cavill makes a very fleeting appearance in Deadpool 3.

What does he do in the movie?

Cavill appears as Deadpool hops across the multiverse in search of Wolverines, hoping to replace the Fox universe’s late Logan with another one and save his world from fading away.

He encounters a few Wolverines, none of whom are particularly friendly. Crucially, they’re all played by Hugh Jackman… except for one.

We don’t learn much about Cavill’s Wolverine. When Deadpool finds him, he’s tinkering with his motorbike and smoking a cigar. In Deadpool’s eyes, he’s the “full package.”

As he turns around, Wade can’t believe his eyes. “Henry Cavill Wolverine! The legends were true,” he says, but Cavill’s variant isn’t in the mood to talk. “You were just leaving,” he says, before pushing him into a wall, and that’s all we see of him.

Will he play Wolverine ever again?

Henry Cavill’s Wolverine variant survives his appearance in Deadpool 3, so there’s a chance he’ll return in a future movie.

But the cameo is essentially a joke and a piece of fan service – like John Krasinski playing Reed Richards in the last Doctor Strange – so therefore it may remain a one-time gag.

Either way, Henry Cavill has finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out now. For more surprise appearances, check out our feature on the Deadpool 3 cameos. While you can also see where the first two Deadpools charted on our list of the 50 best superhero movies. As well as our guide to the best movies out this month.