Fallout star hints Season 2 may reveal major romantic relationship

Moldaver in FalloutPrime Video

Fallout star Sarita Choudhury hints that Season 2 could explore a romantic relationship between two prominent characters.

Though Fallout viewers spent the majority of the time on a rescue mission with Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), the lingering relationship between villain Lee Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Lucy’s mother Rose (Elle Vertes) could take center stage in Season 2.

Moldaver put the entire show’s events in motion after she kidnapped Lucy’s father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), for mysterious reasons. But, by the end of Season 1, fans not only understand her motive for the kidnapping, but are also left questioning her true relationship to Rose.

Because of the events of Season 1’s finale, Moldaver actor Sarita Choudhury has expressed excitement about fan theories questioning if she had a romantic relationship with Rose and how deep their bond truly went.

When speaking with Decider, Choudhury hinted that Season 2 could dive more into Modavaer’s true relationship with Rose, stating, “I have a backstory and I can’t say much. But I can say I love that [fans] are picking up on all of this and adding — or whatever — to it. There is such a closeness and who knows… if there’s a Season 2, you’ll find out.”

Warning: spoilers for Fallout Season 1 below!

Lucy learns from Moldaver that Hank is actually the one who attacked Rose after she left the Vault with infant Lucy and her brother, Norm, after realizing the outside world wasn’t as scary as Vault-Tec and Hank led her to believe.

Hank ended up following her to the town of Shady Sand, taking the kids back to the vault with him, and bombing the city, leaving Rose to become a feral ghost.

Moldaver housed feral Rose at her base camp, and the two die next to one another after Lucy shoots her mother out of pity. Meanwhile, the Brotherhood of Steel kill Moldaver after invading her camp.

If the two women shared a more romantic bond, Moldaver’s quest for vengeance against Hank and the vault dwellers would make a lot of sense. However, only Fallout Season 2 will be able to give fans the answers to these lingering questions and theories. Fortunately, for those who want more of the series, Season 2 has already been confirmed.

Fallout Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video and, after you finish it, check out these burning questions Season 2 will need to answer.

Fallout

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

