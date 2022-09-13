Enola Holmes 2: Release date, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about forthcoming Netflix sequel Enola Holmes 2, including the movie’s release date, plot, cast members, and any other details we can get our hands on.

The first movie dropped on Netflix in September 2020, and was an immediate hit, being the streamers most watched film on its first five days of release.

The film featured Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, younger sister of super-sleuth Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill.

The plot saw Enola heading to London in search of her missing mother, then uncovering a larger plot involving the House of Lords.

Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on November 4, 2022.

Inspired by the success of the first film, Netflix announced the sequel in May 2021. Principal photography commenced in the autumn, and wrapped at the start of 2022.

Enola Holmes 2 plot: What will it be about?

Entertainment Weekly posted an exclusive early look at the film, and described the plot as follows…

After successfully solving her first case, the young Enola is now following in the footsteps of her famous brother as she attempts to open her own detective agency (and hopefully get out of Sherlock’s shadow).

Enola’s newest adventure begins after a young girl working in a match factory hires her to locate her missing sister. Before long, Enola finds herself drawn into a high-stakes chase across London, journeying from the city’s seedy industrial underbelly to the glitzy galas of high society.

Enola Holmes 2 cast: Who’s in it, and are there any new characters?

The main cast members all return for the sequel, with Millie Bobby Brown playing Eonla Holmes, Henry Cavill playing Sherlock Holmes, and Helena Bonham-Carter playing their mother, Eudoria Holmes.

Adeel Akhtar is back as Lestrade, Susan Wokoma again plays Edith, while Louis Partridge returns as Enola’s potential love interest, Tewkesbury.

As for actors joining the ensemble, David Thewlis plays a shady cop, while according to EW, Dune star Sharon Duncan-Brewster joins the sequel “as a mysterious new character with ties to the case Enola is investigating.”

The film also features the following actors in as-yet-unspecified roles.:

Hannah Dodd

Gabriel Tierney

Abbie Hern

Serranna Su-Ling Bliss

Harry Bradbeer again directs, from a script by original Enola Holmes screenwriter Jack Thorne.

Does Enola Holmes 2 have a trailer?

Enola Holmes 2 doesn’t yet have an official trailer, but as soon as Netflix drops footage from the movie, we will post in here.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.