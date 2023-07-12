The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are in, and it looks like The Last of Us and Succession are set for an epic TV showdown.

We’re just two months away from the 2023 Emmys, celebrating the past year of TV – and what a year it’s been.

On Wednesday, July 12, the nominations were announced, featuring many of the usual suspects most experts and fans were expecting to see, including The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Yellowjackets, Wednesday, Dahmer, Beef, and House of the Dragon.

But the two shows dominating the charts show this year’s event is set to be an HBO battle: Succession vs The Last of Us.

The Last of Us and Succession set for Emmys showdown

Succession has received a whopping 27 Emmy nominations, followed closely by The Last of Us with 24, with both HBO properties against each other in numerous categories, including the coveted Outstanding Drama Series.

Elsewhere, Succession’s Sarah Snook and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsay will both be vying for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series accolade.

As for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Succession has three frontrunners: Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong, who are all up against Pedro Pascal for his turn in the video game adaptation.

It’s no surprise these two shows are leading the charge at this year’s event, with both proving to be absolute hits with fans and critics alike.

Succession’s fourth and final season aired in May this year, giving a masterclass in how to sustain quality storytelling and character development over time, culminating in a breathtaking, hellish climax.

With The Last of Us, HBO set a new standard for video game adaptations, featuring impeccable performances by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and rich storytelling that left viewers wanting more.

As for who will come out on top at this year’s Emmy Awards, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The 75th Emmy Awards airs live on Monday, September 18, 2023 on Fox at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. You can check out our Succession coverage here and our The Last of Us coverage here.