Emily Blunt apologizes for fat-shaming Chili’s waitress in resurfaced video

Actor Emily Blunt has apologized after a clip from a 2012 talk show appearance reappeared which showed her body-shaming a server from the infamous restaurant chain Chili’s.

Emily Blunt has tended to stay clear of drama in the acting world, where she has remained over the years as beloved Hollywood royalty.

In 2023, the star leaped once again to the spotlight with her starring role in Christopher Nolan’s hit blockbuster Oppenheimer.

Her surge in popularity has led to a new wave of fans going back to view old clips of the star. However, one in particular came back to bite her which has led her to publicly apologize.

Emily Blunt makes apology after body-shaming Chili’s server

In an interview with People, Emily Blunt made an apology for her previous statements made in 2012 after a video resurfaced.

In the clip, she can be heard saying: “The girl who was serving us was enormous, you know I think she got freebie meals at Chili’s.”

After she received backlash across the internet for her “fat-shaming”, she has since apologized. “I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago,” Blunt wrote.

“I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show,” she added.

Ending her statement with an apology: “And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

The original clip was shared from a video on YouTube of her appearance on a leading UK talk show The Jonathon Ross Show. She was a guest on the show in order to promote her hit movie Looper, where she shared a story from when she visited a Chili’s restaurant while filming the film.

Emily Blunt is set to reprise her co-lead acting role in the sequel to her and Tom Cruise’s iconic sci-fi Edge Of Tomorrow 2.