When is Echo Episode 6 out?

As fans enjoy Marvel’s latest mini series Echo, many wonder when they can catch Episode 6 of the dark and gritty series.

Marvel Studios has finally release their latest mini series Echo, the bloody and gritty spin-off of 2021’s Hawkeye.

The series follows Maya Lopez, the deaf ex-leader of the Tracksuit Mafia as she evades capture from the organization’s leader Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin by fleeing to her hometown in Oklahoma and having to confront her complicated past.

While fans are starting to binge-watch the five episodes available on Disney+, many wonder when they catch Episode 6, so here’s everything you need to know.

What time does Echo Episode 6 come out?

Echo Episode 6 will never be released as it does not exist.

The mini series only contains five episodes and all five were released on the show’s premiere date of January 9.

Echo’s five episodes followed Maya’s personal journey both with her violent adoptive uncle Kingpin and her estranged relationship with her family within the Choctaw Nation.

The season does end on a closed note as Maya reunites with her people after rebuffing Kingpin’s offer to return to New York as his right hand, but that doesn’t mean Maya’s journey within the MCU is complete.

Thanks to the series’ mid-credit scene, fans saw Fisk set his sights on becoming mayor of New York City, which is in line with the famous comic Devil’s Reign.

In the comic, Fisk’s tenure as mayor is marked by his decree that superheroes are now outlawed, which puts him at odds with both Daredevil and Spider-Man.

This has huge implications for the street-level MCU as outlawing superheroes would lead to crime in New York running rampant with Fisk controlling all of it, which fans could possibly see play out in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.

