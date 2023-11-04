Marvel executive excited for Echo to take MCU in a more mature direction

As Marvel recently released a trailer for their new series Echo, a studio executive expressed excitement for its mature direction.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues through its Phase 5, the studio recently released the trailer for their upcoming mini series Echo.

A spin-off backstory series from a character found in Hawkeye, Echo follows the journey of Maya Lopez, the Native American deaf leader of the Tracksuit Mafia who can perfectly imitate others’ movements.

From the show’s trailer, Echo is set to be extremely violent and dark, which a Marvel TV executive has expressed excitement over as the show is leading the MCU into a more mature direction.

Echo marks the MCU’s first outing into the mature demographic

The Hollywood Reporter got the opportunity to speak with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel studio’s head of streaming, television, and animation, when they outlet was granted access to the first several scenes of Echo.

When discussing how Echo will differ from its peers, Winderbaum stated, “It’s a little on the grittier side for Marvel, and shows the breadth of what Marvel is capable of. It is sort of a new direction for the brand, especially for Disney+.”

The show’s director, Sydney Freeland, echoed Winderbaum’s sentiments saying, ““People on our show — they bleed. They die. They get killed and there are real-world consequences.”

After seeing the trailer, a lot of fans believe Echo is the successor of Netflix’s Daredevil, which was made by Marvel TV not Marvel Studios.

Echo will see the return of big Daredevil characters with both Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) reprising their roles.

Echo will premiere in January 2024 on Disney+.

