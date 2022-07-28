Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse toys potentially leaks major character 

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Newly released toys for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may have confirmed a major Spider-Variant that will appear in the movie sequel.

Though it previously bore a 2022 launch window, the Into the Spider-Verse sequel is now on track for a summer 2023 release.

The extended wait for its theatrical debut hasn’t stopped Sony Pictures from teasing moviegoers about what the new adventure will entail.

For example, footage showcased during CinemaCon in April confirmed the appearances of Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099 and Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman, portrayed by Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae, respectively.

Interestingly, new merchandise may have outed other details about Across the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse toys out major Spider-Man Variant

Marvel Comics Spider-Punk #1 (2022)

Target stores recently became stocked with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise, including toys for heroes such as Spider-Man 2099.

However, another character that Sony has yet to formally announce for the sequel also received a Spider-Verse-branded toy – Spider-Punk.

Twitter user malachi shared photos of two Spider-Punk products on store shelves, both bearing the Across the Spider-Verse logo. One item comes in the form of a mask, complete with the hero’s mohawk-shaped spikes.

The second of Spider-Punk’s Across the Spider-Verse toys is a web-blast guitar that features 25-plus sounds.

Should Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk actually pop up in the film, Across the Spider-Verse will mark the character’s big screen debut.

Hailing from Earth-138, where Norman Osborn is President, Spider-Punk has not garnered much in the way of mainstream attention. However, a skin for this particular variant does appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games.

Since Across the Spider-Man won’t hit theaters for another year, it is possible this constitutes only the beginning of prematurely shared details about the film and its characters.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will land in theaters next summer on June 2, 2023.