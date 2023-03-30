Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Ending Explained

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a touching yet hilarious ending that will likely remain in fans’ minds long after the credits roll. Here’s a breakdown of the film’s ending.

In our review, we felt that “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves almost perfectly encapsulated a cross between the ever-popular tabletop RPG and an expertly made film,” with a touching and satisfying conclusion.

However, the ending poses various questions like, what happened to Forge or Sofina, and what happens to Baldur’s Gate after the devastating necromantic attack? We’ve got all the answers right here.

Spoilers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to follow…

What happens at the end of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Paramount The ending of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is Forge’s undoing and the party’s perfecting moment.

After finally working together to defeat Sofina, Edgin and the rest of the group quickly discover that Holga didn’t quite make it out of the fight unharmed. In fact, she received a fatal blow from the Red Wizard of Thay and, with the group being unable to revive or heal due to the weapon, it becomes quickly apparent that Edgin has a choice to make.

In the end, he chooses to use the Tablet of Reawakening on Holga after realizing that Kira sees her as a mother and he sees her as a true friend, thus saving her life.

Soon after, we cut to Forge Fitzwilliam as he is attempting to escape with a comically large goblet in his arms. He trips in the forest and falls right in front of Xenk, who quickly captures him and places him in the exact prison we see Edgin and Holga in at the beginning of the film.

Xenk apprehends Forge and takes him to prison in the Icewind Dale.

So, with Sofina dead and the reign of the Red Wizards of Thay over, Lord Neverwinter begins to recover from his ‘mysterious illness’ and bestows upon the group medals of Heroism. On top of this, he vows to protect the Emerald Enclave, allowing them to continue their battle against evil.

The final few scenes cut to Forge, in shackles and standing in front of the same council we see at the beginning of the film. After failing to receive a pardon, Forge grabs the Arakokra and attempts to use him to fly out of the window, exactly as Edgin and Holga did. Unfortunately, the council has learned from their mistakes and he instead flies into a wall, only to be captured and sent straight back to prison for what is likely a very long time considering his crimes.

After these hilarious events, we do have a mid-credit scene that plays on the difficulties of the Speak With Dead spell the party casts. Unfortunately, there is no end credit scene, so no need to wait around too long.

That’s everything that happens at the end of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. For more D&D content from the movie to the game, take a look at our Dungeons & Dragons hub.