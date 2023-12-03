Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s Honor Mode run ends in “most embarrassing way”

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s Honor Mode run has ended in the “most embarrassing way possible.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode has arrived, and with it, so have many hilarious stories from the community. The “brutal” game mode forces players to play at the hardest difficulty level and introduces the concept of permadeath in the game.

If your party dies, you can’t simply go back and load up a previous save. Instead, it’s game over, and your playthrough has come to an end. It’s a high-stakes but high-reward game mode in which players are already having a “blast.”

One fan, in particular, has taken to Reddit’s Baldur’s Gate 3 community to share news of how their own playthrough actually ended with a “blast.”

Like many, this keen Baldur’s Gate 3 fan meticulously planned their approach before playing the new game mode by carefully considering their team composition and planning the order of each and every encounter.

The player’s planning seemed to be paying off early as they reported clearing out most of the Goblin Camp in Act 1, but everything unraveled due to a simple “embarrassing” mistake at Grymforge.

There are many secrets hidden within the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, and one such out-of-the-way encounter takes place in Grymforge when players meet Philomeen, a Deep Gnome who has the potential to become a key figure on any playthrough.

Philomeen can be seen hoarding potent Runepowder that has the potential to blow up the cave. Players can carefully negotiate with Philomeen to take one of the Runepowder Vials. However, an unsuccessful negotiation could spell a quick and brutal end to any Honor Mode playthrough.

Rather than trying to converse with Philomeen and gain access to Runepowder by fair exchange, this player instead opted to steal the Runepowder and it didn’t work out quite how they wanted.

“I accidentally lost stealth while trying to steal the runepowder barrel in Grymforge (my fault), and it blew up my entire party,” the player shared.

Of course, on any regular playthrough, a player would simply just restart and try again from the most recent save point, but considering this player’s journey was on Honor Mode, they’re headed back to square one.